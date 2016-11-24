Wenger, players rally round Iwobi

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has absolved striker Alex Iwobi of blame after he scored an own goal in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with PSG in the Uefa Champions League .

Iwobi diverted Lucas Moura’s header past David Ospina in the 77th minute to hand PSG a share of the spoils and top spot in Group A.

“It can happen. The frustrating thing was that Ospina was behind him.

“He is certainly most disappointed by what happened to him but that’s part of the game.

“We have to take that on the chin, support him and go back into the next game,” Wenger said at his post-match press conference.

Iwobi, was pulled off the game after the incident looked very sorrowful on the bench.

“You’ve got to feel for him, but he wasn’t aware of what was behind him,” Arsenal midfielder Ramsey told reporters.

“I feel for him but we’re in it together. “It was important not to lose and that’s what we managed not to do.”