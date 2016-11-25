We’ll not interfere in council polls — Abia govt

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—ABIA State Government yesterday, said it would not to interfere with the State Independent Electoral Commission, ABSIEC, in the conduct of the December 17, 2016 council polls.

The government also commended the Electoral Commission for the level of preparation it hzas put in place towards the success of the forthcoming council polls even as it urged participants to play by the rules.

The decision was reached by the State Executive Council presided over by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu at its weekly meeting.

Meanwhile, the government has approved the building of six model schools across the state as part of efforts to improve the quality of education in the state. Each senatorial district of the state will have two model schools.

The commissioner for Information, Culture and Strategy, Comrade Bonnie Iwuoha who announced the decisions of the council while briefing journalists in Umuahia, explained that the schools would be equipped with modern facilities including decent classrooms, staff quarters, modern laboratories and other basic facilities.

According Iwuoha, the council also approved the setting up of Land Information Certificate by the Ministry of Lands and Survey to enable the Government have proper documentation of lands available in the state to avoid people being defrauded by fraudsters.

Also, according to the commissioner, the Council set up an inter-ministerial committee made up of the commissioners of Lands, Works and Housing, to look at the Lagos and Enugu Liaison offices with a view to putting them to proper and viable use.