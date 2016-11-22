Visitors decry poor facilities in National Museum

Some visitors at the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) have expressed worry over the poor facilities in the museum.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that the museum was supposed to be well equipped because it houses most of the country’s treasured relics and monuments.

Mrs Mobolaji Adebayo, who has been living around the museum for years, said that the museum needed to be renovated to be at par with modern museums around the world.

Adebayo complained of lack of adequate ventilation in the rooms where the artifacts were kept.

“A national museum of that repute should have a standby generator to be powered immediately there no electricity.

“The museum should not be a place of neglect because that is where we have our history, our children go there to learn more about our history,” she said.

Another visitor, Mr Babajide Agboola lamented the lack of adequate space within the museum rooms coupled with insufficient staff to attend to visitors.

He said that the museum rooms were too small to accommodate a good number of visitors.

“The entire museum edifice must be renovated to accommodate a huge number of guests and more staff should be trained to attend to numerous guests visiting the museum,” he said.

Mrs Adejoke Adejare said that the security around the museum should be improved on, adding that there had been laxities among security men at the museum.

“I observed that many people go into the museum without being screened. People should be inspected when they are going in and coming out to forestall any security breakdown,” he said. (NAN)