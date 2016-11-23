Ondo (Video): I dedicate victory to my supporters – Jegede

Following the Justice Saulawa’s Wednesday ruling that set aside Justice Abang’s judgement which substituted the name of Eyitayo Jegede with that of Jimoh Ibrahim in the coming Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo state, victorious Jegede has shortly after the ruling said that he dedicates his victory at the appeal court to his supporters.

Jegede spoke to newsmen shortly after the ruling.

Expressing his joy, Jegede said by God’s willing, he would contest and win the election in the state, adding that he intends to serve the people of Ondo state.