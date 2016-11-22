Trending video: Watch as fire guts down house in Alaba market

A video footage shows a storey-building being burnt down by fire at Alaba Market. In the video, sympathizers and neighbours are seen trying to save some of the property in the lower rooms of the building as efforts to put out the inferno proved futile.

The cause of the fire could not be easily ascertained as occupants of the house were either engaged in trying to save the property in the lower rooms or were still in shock.

However, no fire fighters were handy to save the house which has already been engulfed by the fire.