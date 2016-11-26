Use six S/South Govs to dialogue with N/Delta militants, Ogiemwonyi tells FG

By Simon Ebegbulem

THE former Minister of State for Works, Dr Chris Ogiemwonyi has urged the Federal government to intensify dialogue with the people of the Niger Delta region, particularly the Niger Delta militants by using the six South South governors.

While noting that the current bombing of oil facilities in the region is worsening

the current economic hardship, he stressed the need for the Federal Government to inculcate the governors in its peace moves in the region, adding that it would be difficult for the nation to get out the current economic recession without peace in the Niger Delta.

Ogiemwonyi gave this advice yesterday at the 42nd Founder’s Day Lecture of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), entitled: “Hard Times for These Times; The Think Factory Guide to Action”.

He said that there was so much anger against the Federal Government in the Niger Delta, “the Federal Government needs to immediately implement a combination of short, medium and long term solutions to put the economy back on track because the current hardship has caused so much hunger and anger in our country.

“On the Short term, the first thing to do is conflict resolution, peace. There can’t be any meaningful development without peace. The Federal Government should as a matter of urgency intensify dialogue with the people of the Niger Delta region using the governors. If you engage the people without the governors of the South South it will be difficult. I support government borrowing with a proviso that the money will be used for capital projects.

“The Federal Government should put an action plan in place to address the problems of environmental pollution and gas flaring in the region. The Federal, state and Local Governments in the region should site viable and meaningful infrastructural projects in oil producing areas in the region. This will help address the anger the people have towards the government”.