UNILAG to mentor Anchor, Saint Augustine, Christopher Varsities, 2 others

Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, UNILAG, Professor Rahamon Bello has stated that the National Universities Commission, NUC has mandated the institution to mentor Anchor University, Saint Augustine University and Christopher University.Other universities that are being mentor ed by UNILAG as stated by Bello include Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH) and the Mountain Top University.

Speaking yesterday at a book launch and public presentation of ‘Experience on Starting a New University in a Development Country Setting, Nigeria – OSUSTECH’ held at UNILAG Bello said: “As directed by NUC, UNILAG is to mentor Saint Augustine University, Christopher University and Anchor University.”

He said, We are willing as UNILAG to assist OSUSTECH, just as we are doing the same to Mountain Top University by sending our academics to assist.

According to him, seven Vice Chancellors from UNILAG are presently on loan in seven universities across the nation.

The Vice Chancellor, while lamenting the global poor rating of Nigerian Universities, noted that as UNILAG was doing its best to improve her global ranking, it will also assist in mentoring less privileged universities.

Pointing out reasons anyone who wishes to establish a university must get a copy of the book authored by Professor Tolu Olugbemi, he said the book outlined the challenges faced by new universities and tried to proffer solutions to them. Professor Tolu Odugbemi was the former Vice Chancellor of UNILAG and the pioneer Vice Chancellor of OSUSTECH. He said: “Running a state or private universities is not easy, talk less of running a new one like Professor Odugbemi.

“ I always run away from the offers of running a private or state universities because the challenges of running it from scratch is enormous.”