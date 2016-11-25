Ugwuanyi wants 2nd runway for Enugu airport

By Denis Agbo

ENUGU—Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has urged the Federal government to commence construction of a second runway at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport.

Ugwuanyi said the expansion has become necessary following the expected volume of activities that will henceforth take place at the only international airport in the South East. The governor made the request yesterday when he performed the ground-breaking ceremony of EMPOWER Enugu Free Trading Zone near the airport.

He stated that the establishment of the Free Trade Zone has created an urgent need for the construction of a second runway at the airport in order to accommodate the expected increase in air traffic.

“We therefore invite the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to present to us, a plan for this project and we affirm the availability of land required for its actualization.”

“We further appeal to the Federal Government to ensure that the Airport meets with all internationally accepted standards,” he said.