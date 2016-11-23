Ugwuanyi flags off Enugu Free Trade Zone tomorrow

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi will tomorrow, at the Akanu Ibiam International airport, perform the groundbreaking ceremony of Enugu Free Trade Zone, also known as ENPOWER FTZ.

Commissioner for Commerce and Industries, Mr. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, who announced this at a briefing yesterday said the event was a milestone for Enugu State government that had been pushing for a free trade zone in the south east.

According to him: “The state government is enhancing the Private public initiative designed to mop up most of the unemployed youths in the state. It is a great industrial hub that will create 30,000 jobs and will help in diversifying the economy. It is a unique partnership that allows you process export commodities and has N240 billion expected direct foreign investment. About 5000 companies will operate the ENPOWER, it is the same manner that China and Dubai were created on free trade zones.

“The specialized industrial clusters to be developed within the free zone areas include the manufacturing centre and whole sale market; the Aviation and Aerospace cluster; the power, untilities and light manufacturing cluster; the Health care park, the Business and Hospital park; Technology and Digital Media Park; and the Chemicals and Agribusiness cluster.”