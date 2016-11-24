U-20 WWC: We played without underwear, Falconets confess

Just back from the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup , where they crashed out in the first round, some players of the national U-20 team, the Falconets have revealed that their luggage did not arrive on time causing them to play their first game against Japan without underwear.

The team led to the competition by Peter Dedevbo, finished runner-up at the last edition of the tournament in Canada, fell well short of their objective this time around.

The team lost heavily, 6-0 to Japan, in what was the sides fourth meeting at the U-20 Women’s World Cup. Though the Falconets went on to win the next set of group games, Canada 3-1 and Spain 2-1 and tied both Japan and Spain on 6 points, they failed to advance because of an inferior goals difference.

Players and officials of the team arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Tuesday.