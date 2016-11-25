Two vigilantes, scores of Boko Haram terrorists killed in clash near Chibok

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

Two members of youth Vigilantes of Chibok Local Government Area of Borno state and scores of suspected members of dreaded Boko Haram sect were killed yesterday in a fierce encounter during patrol in Shawa village of Damboa Local Government Area.

Chibok and Damboa shares local boundary, while Shawa village which is north east at the fringes of Sambisa Forest is one of the stronghold of boko haram sect who have been terrorising Chibok communities, including the recent attack on Thaimaklama village where foodstuff and livestock were looted before setting the whole village ablaze.

Sources said, during the encounter, one of the patrol vehicle of the vigilantes stepped on a planted landmines (Improvised Explosive Devices), hitherto planted by the insurgents which exploded, killing two vigilantes, with other two also injured.

Confirming the clash between the vigilantes and the terrorists in Shawa, Caretaker Chairman of Chibok Local Government Area, Mr. Yaga Yarakawa said, with the renewed attacks on his communities which was on daily basis, some vigilantes on patrol around the fringes of Sambisa Forest had an encounter with a large number of terrorists, and in the process, two members of the vigilantes (Names withheld) were killed, while scores of the terrorists were also killed with others sustained injuries.

His words; ” My gallant vigilantes yesterday went out on patrol and had a fierce encounter with boko haram in Shuwa village of Damboa Local Government Area. Two of the vigilantes were killed when they stepped on landmines, while scores of the insurgents were also killed and injured.

“It is unfortunate that due to fire power of the terrorists, the vigilantes could not pick up the two dead bodies of their late colleagues, but we have talked to the Brigade Commander in Mubi and in-charge of Askira Uba Local Government Areas of Adamawa and Borno states, and he has assured us that he will deploy some military troops who will accompany us to Shawa (Friday) to convey the remains of the vigilantes four proper burial as enshrined in the Christian Faith”. The Chairman said.

Also speaking on the renewed attacks on Chibok, leader of vigilantee group in Chibok, Commander Aboku Shettima said that “the boko haram terrorists are always on the move in Kuburmbula, Tsilari, Kamdzilari, Kuburnvwu , Kautikari, Kwada, Buftari and Kakulmari villages bordering Damboa, Chibok and Sambia forest, and this makes it difficult to effectively monitor and apprehend them with ease”.