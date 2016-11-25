Troops bombard militants camp in Delta

By Emma Amaize & Perez Brisibe

WARRI—SOME militants were reportedly killed when troops of the Operation Delta Safe bombed a militant camp at Okosugbene Creek, along Burutu-Warri River, near Burutu, Delta State, with two fighter jets and about seven gunboats for nearly an hour yesterday.

Reports from the area said that soldiers, who struck at about 6a.m. caught the militants unawares.

However, a source said it was an abandoned militant camp belonging to the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, MEND, while another hinted that it was occupied by pirates.

Information about the casualties of the attack was still unclear at press time, but the raid caused tension among riverine dwellers, who ran helter-skelter at the sound of heavy gunshots.

Another informant told Vanguard that the militant camp is located at Lapala village, near Burutu.

A youth leader from Burutu community, who confirmed the attack, said: “I heard several gunshots yesterday morning from the community.

“From our findings, we discovered that the military had invaded the gathering of suspected militants, who had converged on the community in what could be likened to a militant camp.”

Shedding light on the raid, a senior operative of the Department of State Services, DSS, said: “There were intelligence reports that suspected militants were converging on the area. Troops from Operation Safe Delta were drafted to engage the militants and dislodge the camp located at an area known as 9000 Junction.”

At about 9a.m., former Chairman of Burutu community, Jonathan Ogodobiri, who spoke on phone, said: “There are no troops within Burutu town, but the entire waterways are under siege. There is a massive presence of army personnel patrolling the river as I speak with you.”