Tragedy: Falconets player hospitalised as NFF fails to pay off team

BY JUDE OPARA, Abuja

Falconets defender Mary Ologbosere has been referred to the traumatic unit of a hospital in Abuja after she suffered from depression following the inability of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to pay the players on arrival from the U-20 World Cup in Papua New Guinea.

The 18-year-old defender lost her father while the Falconets were at the World Cup and the entire family were counting on her to come back and bury him.

However, on return from the World Cup Wednesday afternoon, they were all shocked when they were each paid a miserly N10,000 to return to their various homes.

A shocked Ologbosere cried all through the night and had to be rushed to hospital as a result, where she has now been admitted at the traumatic unit.

“She is totally shattered by this heartless treatment,” simply reported a team official at the Serob Legacy Hotel.

“It’s truly a pathetic case.”

The 10,000 Naira paid each player was the only money they received from the NFF since they opened training camp for the World Cup earlier this year.

The team have vowed not to leave the hotel they were booked into until they have got their cash.

At the World Cup, they won two matches, against Spain and Canada.

At the World Cup, they won two matches, against Spain and Canada.

It would also be recalled that the Nigeria U-19 team led by Manu Garba were also sent away on their return from an invitational tournament in Suwon, South Korea, after they were paid a paltry 5,000 Naira each.

We further learnt that the General Secretary of the NFF, Mohammed Sanusi who was at the meeting with another board member appealed to the angry players to give them some time to raise the transport fare, adding that the NFF has no money to meet up with its daily responsibilities.

"We met with the NFF General Secretary and one board member, and they pleaded with us to give them some time to raise even the transport fare that we need to return to our clubs. They told us that we will not be evicted from the hotels as it was earlier threatened but pleaded for our understanding saying there is no money for the NFF to pay us our bonuses and allowances for now.