Tension in APC: Amosun, Akande, Ajimobi, Aregbesola in closed door meeting

*Akande, Ajimobi say all is well; as Aregbesola keeps mum

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA – Three All Progressives Congress, APC, governors in the South West and former Interim Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande held a closed door meeting at government house, Isale-Igbein, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Chief Akande who was accompanied by governors of Oyo and Osun states, Senator Abiola Ajimobi and Rauf Aregbesola to the Ogun state government house, Abeokuta, held a closed door meeting with Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state.

Vanguard gathered that the meeting which held on Wednesday night lasted for one hour was not unconnected with the crisis rocking the party.

Emerging from the Government House, both Akande and Ajimobi while fielding questions from newsmen denied that there was crisis in the APC.

When asked on the alleged rift among some leaders of the party, Akande said in his short remarks “there is no crisis in the party, we are one”.

Governor Ajimobi who also spoke with newsmen said, the party was crisis- free .

When asked why he was not at the APC Governorship rally in Ondo State, Governor Ajimobi simply said; “Some of us were out of the country. Me for example I was in China”.

Governor Aregbesola however walked out on newsmen who tried to get his comment.

Attempt by governor Amosun to woo Aregbesola to join others during media chat was unsuccessful as he refused to alight from the vehicle that brought him and Ajimobi to the government house.