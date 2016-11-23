Telecom investments in Nigeria hit $68bn; $35bn from FDI

By Prince Osuagwu

Despite the economic downturn, investments in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector continue to show strong signals and now stand at $68 billion, with $35billion of this amount coming from Foreign Direct Investments, FDIs.

The immediate past Secretary-General of the International Telecommunications Union, ITU, Dr. Hamadoun Toure, as keynote speaker at the Nigerian Telecoms Investment Forum at the just concluded ITU Telecom World 2016, in Bangkok, Thailand, said these figures recorded so far in Nigeria pointed to the fact that “the country is certainly a preferred destination for telecommunications investors in Africa.”

The audience at the Forum included Communications Minister, Barr. Adebayo Shittu, Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, Executive Vice Chairman, EVC, of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, members of the Diplomatic Corps, chief executives of agencies under the Ministry of Communications and major telecommunications companies from Nigeria, Thailand, senators and members of the National Assembly.

Toure told the audience that Nigeria was the place to invest because of large population, political stability and a very robust telecommunications regulatory regime.