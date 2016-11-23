Tech-accelerator, V8 launches in Lagos

BY LAJU IREN

Time and time again, stakeholders have reiterated that Nigeria does not provide an enabling environment for entrepreneurs, especially in the technology ecosystem. Despite that, the country is still birthing tech-preneurs, thanks to innovation hubs and technology accelerators.

It is to contribute even more to the technology eco-system that doors opened recently at the new co-working space and technology accelerator, V8, in Lekki, Lagos. The hub is a community and collaboration platform providing professional support services to entrepreneurs, start-ups and small businesses especially those in the Digital Technology space.

V8 will provide services such as on-demand workspaces, mentorship, capacity building, business strategies and funding. Members of the co-working space will have access to secure enterprise grade internet and wifi, uninterrupted power supply, meeting/board/training room, break out area to receive guests and a communal kitchen with tea & coffee making utilities. These will all be provided as a service, saving V8 members the significant capital costs if procured on a stand-alone basis.