Spread message of inter-faith peace, Imam urges Muslims

The Chief Imam of Bwari Central Mosque, Alhaji Mohammed Mahe, has urged Muslims to spread the message of inter-faith unity and peace to achieve meaningful progress in the country.

Mahe made the call on Friday in Bwari in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that in an era when inter-faith relations were becoming strained, Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) method of spreading the message of Islam through good personal conduct must be preached.

He, therefore, stressed the need for Muslims to sustain and defend their tradition of accommodation, mutual respect,

tolerance and peaceful co-existence with people of other faiths and cultures.

“Muslims must not fear to relate, engage, debate and dialogue with others. In our humanity, we are all brothers and sisters.

“We must always remember that no religion, whether ancient or modern, advocates animosity, violence, tension and hatred; all religions preach and promote peace and peaceful co-existence,” the cleric said.

He said that any religion that did not preach the principle of peace could best be regarded as false.

The Imam further urged Muslims to work and find fulfillment in a multi-religious and multi-cultural society like Nigeria.

“Social inclusion and genuine participation rather than isolation should be key components of our values.

“Islamic values must not be confined to the mosques and our homes; they must be on display in our social interactions and our committed efforts toward the transformation of the society,” Mahe added. (NAN)