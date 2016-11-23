Senate wants inland ports in Onitsha, Enugu, Aba, others

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE Senate, yesterday, asked the Federal Government to urgently establish inland ports in Onitsha, Enugu, Aba, Maiduguri, Bauchi and other land-locked states in the country to help accelerate commerce and industry.

The Senate also directed the Nigerian Shippers Council to carry out appropriate feasibility studies to facilitate establishment of the ports.

It equally mandated its committees on transport and works to ensure full compliance with planned establishment of the ports, stressing that the feasibility studies earlier carried out on the establishment of inland ports should be revisited.

The resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Stella Oduah (PDP, Anambra North) entitled Need for the Establishment of Dry and Inland Ports at Onitsha, Enugu and other land-locked states.

In her presentation, Senator Oduah explained that the development of dry ports and inland water transport in the land-locked areas would facilitate commercial and industrial activities in exportation and importation of raw materials and equipment.

According to her, the existing ports in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Calabar were being over stretched, contending that congestion of these ports constituted serious security threat to lives and properties.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, mandated the relevant committees to ensure that the Federal Government gives priority attention to establishment of the inland ports in the affected states.