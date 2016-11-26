Sanusi to Fashola: Nigerians want solutions to power problem now

BY SIMON EBEGBULEM

EMIR of Kano and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, yesterday at the 42nd convocation lecture of the University of Benin, told the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola that Nigerians are waiting for him for solutions in the power sectors.

According to him, “Fashola is one good example of the brains we have as a nation and Nigerians want to hear how many houses were built, how many kilowatts of electricity were added and how many kilometers of road that were constructed.

Sanusi declared that prayers without good policies cannot take Nigeria out the current economic recession, saying “God is being used as a responsibility for our failure. If you want to deal with recession, there are policies to be put in place and your economy will grow. Your economy will be stagnant if you keep praying and no policy to tackle recession”

Fashola in his lecture entitled: “Freedom from fear: Challenges before the New Generation”, said the present administration will come up with a plan that will lead Nigeria to prosperity.

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari base his campaign promises on security, corruption and the economy, asserting that the Federal Government will ensure that those campaign promises were achieved.

Apparently responding to the Emir of Kano’s comment that only prayers will not save the nation from the current economic crisis but policies, Fashola said, “We will not pray our way out of recession. We will plan and produce our way back to prosperity and out of recession.

“If we spend out time praying and socializing, how can this lead us to prosperity?. This government will deliver to all Nigerians and we shall smile again” he stated.