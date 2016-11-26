RSPH commends University of Liverpool’s Online health public programme

An independent health education charity that support communities and individuals to live healthily, Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) has commended the University of Liverpool’s online APHEA-accredited Master of Public Health (MPH) in its recent reports, stating the unique ability of the online MPH to equip healthcare professionals around the world with the necessary skills and knowledge to impact on their various communities.

It also emphasises the online programme’s flexibility and collaborative approach, which allows healthcare professionals to combine work and study, while also being able to apply what they have learnt immediately.

According to a senior lecturer and director, Master of Public Health Programme, University of Liverpool Master, Dr. Francine Watkins, “Public health professionals need to address health inequalities within their communities, regardless of where they are based. Through the University’s online platform, MPH students are part of a global classroom that enables them to learn and share best practices, while simultaneously being able to apply their new knowledge and skills, having a direct impact on the health challenges facing their local communities.”

On the benefits of the online health programme, MPH graduates and staff members of the University emphasised the benefits of health professionals around the world coming together in an online classroom to share ideas and explore new concepts in a collaborative learning environment.

A student of the health programme, Najma Ahmed said she was able to transfer her classroom knowledge directly to the field in training healthcare workers in Somalia. Another graduate, Fayyaz Samji, also explained how he used the health promotions techniques he learnt in his daily work with young people in Canada.