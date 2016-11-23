Rosatom to revolutionise Africa’s construction Industry with 3D modeling

By Prince Osuagwu

Russia’s state atomic energy corporation, Rosatom, through its key engineering division ASE Group of Companies has signed a three-year agreement with Dassault Systèmes, the world leader in 3D design software, to allow Multi-D systems to be deployed across the African continent, where emerging countries like Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria are developing complex projects.

The MoU was signed at the third International Conference on Nuclear Knowledge Management held at the IAEA in Vienna. The move is des igned to use core capabilities to deliver greater support for customers’ innovation processes in nuclear power, as well as other segments of the energy, process and utility industry.

The agreement marks another milestone in the move away from 2D drawings to 3D models in the architectural, engineering, and construction industry.For instance, the experience of Rosatom 3D modeling technologies can facilitate the development of Ghana’s LNG terminal construction projected to be completed by 2020 or facilitate the development of projects outlined in Kenya’s 2030 Strategy, such as the design geothermal energy plants and the redevelopment of roads and other strategic infrastructure. In the case of Nigeria, 3D modeling could assist in the successful development of waste-to-energy projects and the refurbishment of port terminals.Added to this design modeling can reduce cycle times, lessen project activities and delivery thereby increasing return on investment on large build projects.

According to ASE president Valery Limarenko,“Design modeling appears/is the way of the future for the whole global construction industry. Today many representatives from theconstruction industry, that include contractors, architects, and suppliers acknowledge that building information modeling can have abeneficial effect on construction process regarding time and cost management efficiency”,

Under the new agreement,ASE can expand the business value of its Multi-D technology to capital construction, production operations and maintenance projects across Africa on a project management consultancy basis.

Director, System Engineering, ASE, VyacheslavAlenkov also said that “the Multi-D Solution facilitates the effective management of parameters such as budget, deadlines and quality for complex engineering facilities.

. “Our cooperation agreement with Dassault Systèmes enables us to broaden the reach of our innovative Multi-D Solution and bring greater benefits to nuclear and other industries.”

Multi-D makes it possible to model every detail and tool on the 3D basis. This contributes to the optimization process of various stages of the facility construction. It enables the review of various scenarios of resources management and, when necessary, the introduction of changes into the 3D model for its further optimization.