Rivers re-run: CP has withdrawn my security — Wike

On 5:31 am by Okogba

No, I can’t withdraw your security, says CP 

By Jimitota Onoyume

Ahead of the December 10,  re-run legislative elections in Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said the State Commissioner of Police has withdrawn majority of policemen  providing security for him, just as he called the youths in the state to protect their votes.

In a swift reaction, the  Commissioner of Police the Commissioner of Police, Mr Francis Odesanya said it was not true that Policemen were withdrawn from the governor, assuring that Policemen will go about their duties on the election day professionally.

Flagging off the reconstruction of the Igbo-Petche Road  on Friday, Governor Wike said this deliberate  security  infraction orchestrated  to intimidate him, will not succeed.

He said: “As I speak with you, the Commissioner of  Police has withdrawn  the security  around me. It is God that will protect me.

Nyesom Wike
Nyesom Wike

“As a governor, the Commissioner of Police has the effrontery to withdraw my security.  There is no limit to this kind  of  intimidation and impunity“.  He said despite the assault by the Commissioner of Police and the Security Agencies, nobody in Rivers State  will be intimidated by the political antics of the police. The governor claimed he has intercepted the security manual for the election to be used by Rivers State Police Command.

But according to the Commissioner of Police, Mr Odesanya, Police-men will go about their duties on the election day professionally. he said :it’s not true that Policemen were withdrawn from the governor, assuring also that

“I have not withdrawn any of his (governor’s) Policemen. How can I withdraw his Policemen,  who will now protect him. I can’t withdraw governor’s security now. How can I.

You know politics is very close so you hear all kind of things”, he said.


