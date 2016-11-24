Reps want immediate review of FCT master plan

The House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, to commence the review of Abuja master plan to reflect the current social, economic and demographic realities.

The House also urged the Minister to direct the FCT Development Control to stop the demolition of small and medium businesses within the capital city, pending the outcome of engagement with the House Committee on FCT.

The resolutions followed the unanimous adoption of a motion under matters of urgent public importance moved by Rep. Nnenna Ukeje (Abia- PDP).

Moving the motion, Ukeje said UN report stated that between 2000 and 2010, Abuja experienced 139.7 per cent growth, making it the fastest growing city in the world at a population of three million people.

According to her, further annual growth of 35 per cent due in part to urban drift, migration due to insecurity, economic and social migration has left the population of Abuja hovering at about 6.5 million people, projected to hit 10 million in 2018.

She said “there have been repeated calls for review of the Abuja master plan as stipulated, to reflect present day realities as the present situation has ambushed the city’s dream.

“Certain deviations to the original plan such as NNPC plaza, military barracks, Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre, Asokoro express way, drainage infractions in Apo area have significantly altered the Abuja master plan.

“These remain unchecked as they have been explained to be expedient at the time.

“We watch with dismay as small and medium businesses become focus of demolition exercise,’’ Ukeje said.

She expressed concern that figures released this week by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that the country was moving from recession to depression following consecutive quarters of negative growth.

The lawmaker said that the Federal Government needed to create 30 million jobs to cater for the teeming population.

The House then mandated its Committee on FCT to engage the Minister of FCT and relevant agencies of the ministry and report back to it

in two weeks.