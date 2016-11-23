Reps c’ttee commends Ajimobi over rehabilitation of federal roads

The House of Representatives Committee on Works on Tuesday in Ibadan commended Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State for rehabilitating some federal roads within the state.

The committee led by its Chairman, Mr Abubakar Amuda-Kannike, gave the commendation while paying a courtesy call on the governor.

The chairman noted that the governor’s gesture was a demonstration of his concern for road users and the need to enhance the growth of business in the state.

He said that the committee’s visit to the state had enabled it to have first- hand knowledge of the condition of federal road projects in the state as part of its oversight function.

Amuda-Kannike assured the governor that his committee was working with the relevant authorities to ensure prompt reimbursement of the fund spent on reconstruction of federal roads.

“We deem it necessary that with the recent release of funds by the Federal Government for road construction, the committee must monitor for efficiency and quality delivery.

“As you are conversant with the responsibility of the committee on oversight, we are very much aware of the efforts of Oyo State in particular, among other states, to rehabilitate federal roads in order to give immediate impact and values to the people.

“ We want to say this is commendable,” he said.

He explained that the visit would take members to the Abeokuta-Bakatari-Ibadan road being dualised; Ibadan-Ilorin-Oyo Ogbomoso (Section 2) road as well as the rehabilitation of Odooba-Takie-Gambari-Otte road on the Old Ibadan-Oyo-Ogbomoso-Ilorin road.

Amuda-Kannike said the committee would also inspect the Ogbomoso-Oko-Ilogbo-Osogbo road under rehabilitation, Igbo Ile-Okun connector road at Surulere Local Government and Iseyin-Okeho road.

Responding, Ajimobi expressed delight at the lawmakers’ monitoring exercise, saying this was essential to ensure quality delivery of work and quick reimbursement process.

He appealed to the Federal Government to empower states to construct roads within their borders, noting that the common people hardly realise the dichotomy between federal and state roads.

“I will not overlook the strategic position your committee holds in its oversight functions on due diligence, which is to ensure quality work is delivered at the right time. It is a noteworthy effort.

“All roads, whether state or federal roads, are situated within the state. That is why we think states are supposed to be empowered to care for such roads.

“The roads impact on smooth movement of commerce, infrastructure and manpower for economic growth.

“We assure you of our support during your stay and believe that your visit will create the necessary fillip to fast-track the reimbursement of the fund we have so far committed to construction of federal roads,” he said.