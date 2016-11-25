Rep, traders raise concern over insecurity at Alaba market

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Lagos—The lawmaker representing Ojo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Obasa, traders at the Alaba International Market, Lagos, yesterday, raised concerns over the level of insecurity within market.

They raised the concerns at the inauguration of Alaba International Amalgamated Traders Association, AIATA, executive members, chaired by Mr. Felix Nwagu, urged the Inspector General of Police, (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to beef up security within markets specifically Alaba International Market.

They argued that insecurity within Alaba international market, is affecting their contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Obasa who was represented by Mrs. Oziabor Adepeju, emphasized that there was need for safety of life and property within the Alaba international market, stating that this is when we can have meaningful development within this axis.

Speaking on behalf of the traders, Nwagu said “Occasionally, we often have armed robbery attacks and cultism within the market and some miscreants flock the market disguising as customers. We will be seeking the assistance of the security officials in the country to help address the issues immediately.”

Also, AIATA assistance secretary, Mr. Yusuf Adekola, urged the state government to give more attention to the market considering their contribution to the Internal generated Revenue (IGR).

Earlier AIATA coordinator, Uchenna Nnadozie, explained that the reason for the inauguration of the elected executive was to ensure that the traders speak in collectively on issues bordering on their development of the market.