I remain PDP candidate, says Jimoh Ibrahim

Jimoh Ibrahim has reacted to the verdict of the Appeal court on Wednesday in Abuja, saying that he remains the Peoples Democratic Party Candidate for Saturday’s election.

Jimoh Ibrahim who described the ruling as ”one day ruling” , insisted, that he remains the PDP candidate until the Supreme Court, which will sit Friday rules otherwise.

“I have read the decision of the Court of Appeal delivered today but we have nothing to lose as the Supreme Court sits on same case Friday,” an unruffled Ibrahim said.

“We shall get justice at the Supreme Court and if PDP wins Saturday’s election, we shall have our four-year mandate to rule Ondo State.

“Let me advise the good people of Ondo State and my supporters nationwide not to abuse anyone or fight over this one day ruling which was paid for… Mimiko will not succeed himself with Jegede. This is too sure as we continue with our work and remain in our great part, PDP. I love the great people of Ondo State and I thank you all for continuous support.”