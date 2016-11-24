Reliance Infosystems, Microsoft to explore digital transformation at forum

By Emeka Aginam

Reliance Infosystems Limited in collaboration with Microsoft Nigeria has concluded arrangements to hold the 2016 edition of Christmas-in-the-Cloud event on tomorrow in in Lagos.

Christmas-in-the-Cloud is an annual year-end event that brings together C-Level executives across mid-size and enterprise organizations to share ideas on how to enhance technology input in businesses.

Using the theme: digital transformation, this year’s event is anchored around a message that encourages stakeholders to embrace digital transformation being the route to positioning their businesses for profitable disruption and attainment of business excellence.

On how the conference will run this year, MD/CEO, Reliance Infosystems, Olayemi Popoola stated that this year’s conference will come in different tailor-made sessions that target participants’ roles in their organizations.

According to him, “For the deep dive sessions, we have identified customers whose businesses can be massively transformed on adoption of Microsoft Cloud technology. These sessions are most suitable for attendance by the C-Level executives and head of units from organization as implementations are typically that of top-down approach. There will also be tremendous networking opportunities’.

Facilitators for this year’s conference will include Isaac Orolugbagbe, Vice Chairman of FedEx, Yinka David-West, Executive Director , Lagos Business School and John Edokpolo, Head Legal Services , Microsoft Nigeria).

Also facilitating will include Olawunmi Ofiya, Ijeoma Mbaneme, Olawale Olajide, Dayo Adekanmbi, Franklin Nsude, Ifeoma Enumah, Mark Esiovwa, Victor Bayedo and Bright Ubamadu, Jumoke Aliu all of Reliance Infosystems Limited.