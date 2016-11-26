I receive inspiration from God to compose songs- Comfort Okparaocha

By Rotimi Agbana

Jehovah Shammah Music Ministry songstress, Comfort Okparaocha, recently launched her debut album titled ‘Wonderful God’.

According to Comfort, the album is a unique compilation of gospel songs written and composed by her. When asked why she chose to do gospel music, she revealed that she has been unhappy and unsuccessful in her music career because she deviated from the path of vision God had called her to in the music industry. So she had to find her way back so as to fulfill the will and vision of God in her music career.

Speaking on the challenges faced while compiling this debut album of hers, she revealed that she encountered no major challenge.

“There was no major challenge compiling songs for the album, because I receive inspiration from God to compose songs wherever and whenever. The only challenge I faced was the challenge of which track to place a particular song. Should this or that song come up in track one, two, three or four? Also, the challenge of which song do I use for the album title”, she said.