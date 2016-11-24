Rashida Jones attacked by Michael Jackson’s chimp

Rashida Jones still has a scar from being bitten by Michael Jackson’s pet chimpanzee Bubbles when she was younger. Rashida Jones was attacked by Michael Jackson’s pet chimpanzee.

The 40-year-old actress – whose father, Quincy Jones, produced the late singer’s iconic ‘Off The Wall’, ‘Thriller’ and ‘Bad’ albums – still has a scar from when Bubbles bit her finger after she tried to discipline him.

She recalled: “I got attacked. By Bubbles. Bubbles. Michael Jackson…

“You can see [the scar] still. He was wearing a little full…overall jumpsuit and a striped shirt. To pretend he was a human.

“He also looked me dead in my eye. While he was biting me.

“I was trying to punish him because he threw something at me. And I, like, hit him on the head and said, ‘No!’ because I had seen Michael trying to punish him before.

“And he looked me dead in the eye [and bit me].

“It was, like, white for ten minutes. It was, like, white and then it was pouring blood.”

And the ‘I Love You, Man’ actress insists Bubbles had no regrets about biting her.

She added to VICELAND hosts Desus & Mero: “He was like, ‘I’m the man.’ ”

Bubbles famously slept in a crib in the ‘Billie Jean’ singer’s bedroom and shared his bathroom, but in 2003, he was sent to a Californian animal trainer after maturing into an adult chimp, and has lived at the Center for Great Apes sanctuary in Florida since 2005.

Rashida’s father recently spoke of how much he “hated” it when Michael – who died of acute Propofol intoxication in 2009 – brought his animals to the recording studio, recalling one particular occasion when his pet snake ate a parrot.

Quincy said: “He would come to the studio with Muscles, his snake, chimpanzees …I didn’t like that. The snake used to wrap itself around my leg. Man, I didn’t like that at all. It would crawl across the console. I’m not into snakes.

“[But] they stayed there. One day I said, ‘Where’s Muscles?’ and we went downstairs and Muscles was in the parrot cage. He had just eaten the parrot and his head got stuck in the bars of the cage.”