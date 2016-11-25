Rape: Al-Mu’minaat enjoins mothers on proper upbringing

By Haroon Balogun

As the world mark the International Day for the elimination of violence against women today, Al-Mu`minaat (The Believing Women Organisation) has enjoined mothers to pay more attention to the upbringing of their children.

This, the group said, would shield them from societal vices.

Speaking at the 21st Al-Mu`minaat Lagos State Chapter Convention held at TMC Dawah Centre, Ijeshatedo, Lagos, the Amirah (President) Hajia Khadija Abdul Salam lamented the incessant rape cases and violence against women.

She faulted the inadequacies of some mothers in guiding their wards towards moral and godly path, saying the inability to caution their mode of appearance contributed largely to rape cases.

Hajia Abdul Salam said parents, mothers in particular must be held responsible for societal vices.

She said: “We have left our homes in search of wealth leaving the children to learn how to grow without proper guidance. No doubt, they will definitely grow up being wayward. These were not the way we were brought up. Our own parents monitored us while growing up. They encouraged us on good deeds and punish us where necessary. Rape cases and violence against women were not rampant then.” Mothers, she said, should discourage their children from wearing provocative dresses.

“Our young ladies should be tutored on manner of dressing. The increase in rape and attack on female children are man-made problems because when you look at it, Allah has put everything in order. The rape issue are as a result of women that have failed in their responsibility. When the children are educated on what to do, I think they will not fall victim.

A lady that dressed half naked and goes out, normally she would be harassed. All these goes on at the university, secondary even at the primary school level. Teenagers are coming up with pregnancy. It is very alarming. As mothers, we have to stand up to our responsibility; know why we gave birth to these children and know our rights on them because Allah will ask us,” she said.

Hajia Abdul Salam urged government to do more campaign against women’s violation. Our laws should be flexible enough to prosecute offenders and those convicted be given public disgrace to serve as deterrent to others,” she said.