Protesting NAICOM workers down tools, seal off Commission

By Favour Nnabugwu & Imanuel Jannah

ABUJA—Business activities were yesterday grounded at the headquarters of the National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, as a result of a protest staged against the commission’s management by workers.

The protesting workers, under the aegis of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Service Employees, AUPCTRE, sealed-off entrance to the premises of the regulator of the insurance sector over allegations bordering on victimization, corruption, incompetence, and nepotism, among others.

They called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene and stop what they described as autocracy in the running of the commission.

In an interview with Vanguard, the Vice-Chairman, AUPCTRE, NAICOM chapter, Mahmud Usman-Maulud, said the management of the commission, headed by the Commissioner of Insurance, had been violating provisions of an MoU signed by the Ministry of Finance, the Commission’s Management, and AUPCTRE which contained a non-victimization clause earlier this year.