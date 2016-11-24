Prince Jackson say he can’t sing or dance

Michael Jackson’s son Prince Jackson has admitted he can’t sing or dance but has been taking inspiration from his father’s music videos while producing some for other stars.

Prince Jackson can’t sing or dance.

The 19-year-old son of the late pop superstar Michael Jackson – who died in 2009 aged 50 – has admitted he hasn’t followed his father’s footsteps in the studio or out on the dancefloor, but has taken inspiration from his music videos in his work as a producer.

He said: “Everybody thought I would do music or be a dancer. I can’t do either. I do enjoy film. I do enjoy that business a lot.

“I like to study and see the little things that they could have done to make it better, or what they did to make it better and stand out from among the rest.

“I think ‘Smooth Criminal’ [is my favourite]. Or ‘Thriller’ might be my favourite, because the magnitude and the size it had.”

Prince is currently studying at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles and when he is not being educated or making music videos – he’s worked on some for rapper Omer Bhatti and the Sco Triplets through his company, King’s Son Productions – he’s carrying on his dad’s charity work.

He said: “I’m trying to continue his work in helping children, helping homelessness and helping hunger. “That’s what we really focus on with Heal LA, but we focus on a more local base.”

One of Prince’s great memories of his father is watching him make a special kind of bread, and he only recently found out what it actually was.

He said: “He would make Daddy bread. I didn’t really know what it was until recently. It was really like French toast.”

Prince is currently dating a girl but is yet to reveal any details about the relationship, and admitted he values his privacy so is unlikely to star on a reality series with her.

Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, he added: “I don’t think I’d ever go down the road with a reality series.

“I like to keep everything private, because there’s been so much of my young life that wasn’t private. I like to cherish what I’m able to.”