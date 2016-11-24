Presidential aircraft crashes in Makurdi

According to unconfirmed reports, one of the aircraft handed to the Nigerian Air Force by the Presidency has crashed at the Nigerian Air Force base in Makurdi.

The Agusta AW 101, one of the presidential jets recently handed over to the Nigerian Air Force was a medium-lift helicopter specially designed for military operations.

It reportedly crashed due to poor training of crew members who manned its operation.

After the handover, the aircraft was repainted from the initial white and green to camouflage.

Reports reveal that damages to the jet were significant but no life was lost to the crash.