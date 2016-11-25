Policeman, 5 others remanded in prison for alleged N6m robbery

For allegedly robbing some Chinese of N6 million worth of goods and cash, six persons, including a police officer, were, yesterday, remanded at Kirikiri Prison by an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court.

The magistrate, Mrs O. A. Akokhia, refused to hear their plea and remanded them in prison. She adjourned the case to December 22 for mention.

The accused are Sunday Onuh, 32, driver; Peter Owoicho, 30, house keeper; James Momoh, 20, driver; Emmanuel Audu, 32, unemployed; Francis Onuh, 32, and Gabriel Ochigbo, 32, a police officer.

They are facing trial for conspiracy, robbery and stealing.

The prosecutor, Inspector Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the offences were committed on April 12, at Howson Wright Estate, Ojota, and Medina Estate, Gbagada, Lagos.

Aigbokhan said the accused robbed a Chinese woman, Vicky C. A. O., of four laptops valued at N600,000; mobile phones, valued at N450,000, and N2.8 million cash.

He said: “Other items stolen from Vicky were iPad and wristwatches, all valued at N5,145,000. The accused also stole Ms Angela Chinonso-Jeremiah’s mobile phone, valued at N30,000.

“They robbed Mr. Vega Wang of iPads, laptops and cash of N300,000, all valued at N660,000.

“The accused robbed one Mr. Yunchun Lee of his mobile phone and cash of N150,000; totalling is N270,000.

“The total valued of all the items stolen are N6,105,000.”

Aigbokhan also said that the accused were caught with guns and daggers.

He said the offences contravened Sections 285, 295 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.