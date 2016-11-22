Police dismisses 9 officers for criminal misconduct

The Nigerian Police Force has said that its has dismissed nine officers for criminal missconduct.

The dismissal according to a statement on Tuesday was a ‘major sting operation to checkmate corruption and professional misconduct within and outside the police’ and that personnel of the Force who use their official capacities to carry out or get involved in any misconduct were singled out and dealt with according to the law to serve as deterrent to others.

Personnel of the Force who erred and compromised in discharging their duties and betraying the official oath of office were arrested, subjected to internal disciplinary measures and punished according to the gravity of their offences.

Some of the offences include aiding and abetting serious crimes, conspiracy with militants. disappearance of explosives.

SUSPECTS:

i. EX. ASP Yuguda Abbah

ii.EX. Sgt Habila Sarki

iii.EX. Diphen Nimmyel

iv.EX. Sgt Yasan Danda

v. EX. Sgt Abbas Mailalle

vi.EX. Sgt Bwanason Tanko

vii.EX. Sgt Donan James

viii.EX. CPL Idris Salisu

ix. EX. CPL Zakari Kofi

The interrogation and confessions of the Ex-Policemen also led to the arrest of principal suspects and recovery of many arms and ammunition:

SUSPECTS:

i. Mayo Chadi Aliyu ‘M’

ii. Atiku Ibrahim

iii. Ali Mohammed

iv. Abdulrahman Umar

v. Umar Daudu

vi. Ibrahim Umar

vii. Ibrahim Mallam

viii. Adamu Lolo

ix. Suleiman Buba

x. Ahmed Adamu

xi. Gidado Garba

xii. Sani Dan Alhaji

xiii. Inusa Mohammed

xiv. Mohammed Wari

xv. Mohammed Rabiu

xvi. Hammadu Abdullahi

xvii. Umar Adamu

xviii. Idi Juye

xix. Yusuf Abdullahi

EXHIBITS RECOVERED:

i. Fourteen (14) AK 47 rifles with numbers intact

ii. Three (3) other AK 47 rifles with numbers etched out.

iii. One (1) Pump Action

iv. One (1) locally made pistol

v. Forty-two (42) empty magazines

vi. Three hundred and sixty three (363) rounds of AK 47 live ammunition

vii. Seventy one (71) K2 live ammunition

viii. Twenty five (25) live cartridges.