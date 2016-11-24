Police confirm 1 dead, 11 unconscious in Enugu accident

Enugu – The Police in Enugu on Thursday said one person died and 11 others lost unconsciousness in an accident that occurred along the Ezeagu community axis of Onitsha-Enugu Expressway.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr Ebere Amaraizu,said in Enugu that the accident happened at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Amaraizu said that the police had yet to identify and contact the relations or friends of the victims.

He appealed to members of the public to report to the police any missing person or someone that undertook a journey through the Onitsha-Enugu road that had not returned home.

“The accident involved an empty luxurious bus and a mass transit company mini-bus loaded with passengers coming from Enugu.

“It was gathered that both vehicles collided while plying one way which left one person in the mini-bus dead while eleven others are in critical condition.

“Police intervention saw the conveyance of the injured persons to Ekochin Hospital 9th Mile Corner, Ngwo, near Enugu,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at Our Saviour Hospital Mortuary, 9th Mile Corner, Ngwo, near Enugu.