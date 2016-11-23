Breaking News
Photos: Anambra agog as Obiano receives FA Cup winners, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, donates N10m

On 8:01 pm

Nnewi, Onitsha, Awka and other city centres of Anambra State were agog, Wednesday, following the victory tour of 2016 Federations Cup winners, FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

This is even as Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on behalf of the government and the good people of the state, received the Proprietor of FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah and the team, in Akwa, the state capital, donating N10million to boost the morale of the club for future exploits in the Nigerian Professional Football League, and at the continental level.

See photos below:

Fans, players, coaching crew and management of FC Ifeanyi Ubah, led by its President, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, during its victory tour in Anambra State. Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State also received the team at the Government House, in Agu-Awka, donating N10 Million to boost the team's morale subsequently.
Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano; former APGA Chairman, Chief Victor Umeh and President, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah during the FA Cup victory tour, to the Government House, Awka.
Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano; former APGA Chairman, Chief Victor Umeh and President, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah during the FA Cup victory tour, to the Government House, Awka.


