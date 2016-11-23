A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Photos: Anambra agog as Obiano receives FA Cup winners, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, donates N10m
Photos: Anambra agog as Obiano receives FA Cup winners, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, donates N10m
Nnewi, Onitsha, Awka and other city centres of Anambra State were agog, Wednesday, following the victory tour of 2016 Federations Cup winners, FC Ifeanyi Ubah.
This is even as Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on behalf of the government and the good people of the state, received the Proprietor of FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah and the team, in Akwa, the state capital, donating N10million to boost the morale of the club for future exploits in the Nigerian Professional Football League, and at the continental level.