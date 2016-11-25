Breaking News
Photos: Aisha Buhari, Bolanle Ambode flag-off Future Assured Initiative

Wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari, Wife of the vice-president, Mrs Oludolapo Osinbajo, Lagos State first lady, Mrs Bolanle Ambode and first ladies of other states were in Lagos on Thursday to flag-off the Future Assured Initiative Empowerment Programme; a pet project of Mrs Buhari.

Wife of the President of Nigeria & Founder, Future Assured Initiative, Hajiya Aisha Buhari (middle); wife of the vice President, Mrs. Oludolapo Osinbajo (4th right); representative of the Governor of Lagos State & Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) idiat Oluranti Adebule (3rd right); wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (4th left); wife of the Governor of State of Osun, Mrs. Sherifat Aregbesola (3rd left); wife of the Governor of Edo State, Mer. Betty Obaseki (2nd left); wife of the Governor of Ogun State, Mrs Olufunso Amosu (left); wife of the Governor of Imo State, Mrs. Nkechi Okorocha (2nd right); wife of the Governor of Oyo State, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi (right) during the flag-off of empowerment programme organised by National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and Future Assured Initiative, at Police College, Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, 24 November, 2016.

 

Wife of the President of Nigeria & Founder, Future Assured Initiative, Hajiya Aisha Buhari (right), handing-over Mama’s kit for expectant mothers in Lagos State PHCs to wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (left) during the flag-off of empowerment programme organised by National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and Future Assured Initiative, at Police College, Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, 24 November, 2016.
