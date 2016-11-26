Photos: Smooth accreditation, voting ongoing simultaneously in Ondo West LGA

Ondo election 2016

Accreditation and voting are smoothly ongoing in some polling units in Ondo West Local government Area of the state.

Some of the voters are seen checking their names on the INEC list.

Ward 7, Unit 10 ondo West lga
Ward 7, Unit 10 ondo West lga
Ward 7, Unit 10 ondo West lga
Ward 7, Unit 10 ondo West lga
Ward 7, Unit 10 ondo West lga
Ward 7, Unit 10 ondo West lga
Ward 002, unit 023 (B) Gbogi/Isinkan
Ward 002, unit 023 (B) Gbogi/Isinkan


