Passenger lured me into robbery – Motorcyclist

By Joseph Undu

A 24-year-old commercial motorcycle operator and father of two, Olusaseun Idowu, arrested for armed robbery, has claimed that one of his passengers lured him into robbery.

The suspect, an indigene of Ogun State, was arrested for robbery in Apapa area of Lagos State.

According to him, he was hired by one Ishola, his supposed passenger, at Mile 2, who later turned out to be a robber.

According to him, “I was doing my usual okada business at Mile 2 when Ishola, who I have never met before, approached and asked me to take him to Apapa.

“Unknown to me, Ishola was on a robbery mission. It was when we got to Apapa that he told me about his mission. At that time, it was too late for me to retreat.

“I was waiting for Ishola when he went to rob somebody. But unfortunately for us, the Hausa youths who were doing okada business there aborted our operation and started chasing us with their motorcycles.

“In the process of trying to escape with my motorcycle, we fell and were arrested and handed over to the police.”

On his part, Ishola told Vanguard that he had never met Idowu before their arrest.

According to him, a friend who introduced him to robbery lent him the gun he used in the operation, which he said was his first.