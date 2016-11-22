Parading suspected criminals will serve as deterrence to others, says security expert

An Abia-based security expert, Mr Chukwunazom Obi, has expressed support for the parading of suspects by security agencies, saying that the measure would serve as a deterrence to potential criminals.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Tuesday, Obi said that parading suspects “sends a signal to other criminals in hiding.’’

He said: “Such a public show would make other suspects who are hiding to know the fate that await them, when caught.

“When you parade suspects, the ones that have conscience, will likely have a change of heart and leave crime in order to avoid public ridicule and stigmatisation.”

Obi commended the Abia Police Command for its efforts at stabilising security situation by bringing crime and criminality under control in the state.

“The Abia Commissioner of Police, Mr Leye Oyebade, and his team are doing a marvellous job.

“They have been quite up and doing and the way the Commissioner of Police involved the public in intelligence gathering is quite commendable,” the security expert said.

Obi said that community policing had been quite effective in the state, leading to the arrest of criminal gangs that had persistently terrorised residents of Umuahia and Aba.

“The command recently smashed car-snatching syndicates and other criminal gangs in Umuahia and Aba.

“Since then, there has been relative peace in the state,” said Obi, who is the Chairman, Trustlink Dog and Guard Institute, an Umuahia-based security outfit. (NAN)