Ooni unveils tallest statur in Nigeria

The Ooni of Ife His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II on Monday at Ile-Ife unveiled Moremi Statue of Liberty, the first it’s kind in the country which he dedicated to the economic liberation of African youth, and also used the occasion to admonish the governments across the continent of Africa on the adequate meaningful engagement of the youths in the nation building.

The historic unveiling event witnessed by over five thousand youths from all over Nigeria took place at the new world class heritage site constructed by the youths located right inside the compound the heroine of liberty lived thousands of years ago

Ooni Ogunwusi not only extolled the virtues of Moremi Ajasoro but also described the youths as the greatest accessories for the development of any nation who must be given first priority by the various African governments.

He also lamented the redundancy of the youths caused by the over patronage of the foreign goods and services.

“These Nigerian and African youths are naturally endowed, and with the level of their education or training undergone, they are the materials needed to develop this country and the continent of Africa. It surprises me that our governments across Africa still encourage capital flights by always giving the jobs to the foreigners at the expense of our youths several of whom are more qualified and competent to do the jobs”

“I am proud to say that this project is the first of its kind to be 100% indigenously constructed, all of them numbering about 200 are youths and all the materials used were sourced locally traceable to all the 774 local government areas in Nigeria.

I want to stress that Nigeria has man power that can create, construct, and build standard and original goods, I therefore appeal to the governments in Africa to empower them and give them the chance to display their capacities”. Ooni Ogunwusi said.

Extolling the virtues of the greatest African heroine of liberty, the African foremost monarch described her as the mother of liberty in the world saying that the Ife queen played a pivotal role in the liberation of mankind with the legacy of what a man can do, a woman can do better.

“She has successfully established the legacy of what a man can do, a woman can do better. Her influence cuts across the world, especially in America where her spirit of liberty was greatly considered while building their statue of liberty. Our own Moremi Ajasoro indeed brought the spirit of freedom to life”. Ooni Ogunwusi maintained.

The Ooni’s Director of Media Comrade Moses Olafare told journalists that Moremi Ajasoro is truly worthy of the celebration and urged the women all over the world to emulate her. He also recognized the likes of Queen Aminat of Zaria, Fumilayo Randsome-Kuti, Margaret Ekpo and Mariam Makeba as the Moremi of the recent times.

“What we are doing today is like giving honour to whom is due because mama Moremi Ajasoro is worthy to be so celebrated having lived her life for the freedom of mankind by sacrificing her only child to the goddess of Esinmirin river in order to liberate the people of Oodua land from the then incessant invasions of faceless terrorists.

I just hope that our women of today will emulate her just like Funmilayo Randsome-Kuti, Mariam Makeba, Queen Aminat, Margaret Ekpo did in their lifetime too”. Comrade Olafare said.

A British born Jamaican, Delighter Whitfield speaking at the event said the statue nearly brought tears to her eyes realizing that the STATUE of American liberty was a black woman before it was remoulded to represent a white woman. She described her experience at the event as unforgettable.

“This is so awesome, whaoooh! This king has made the Africans proud, Ooni has made me proud so proud. Am now very proud to be who I am, this really gives me a spirit of originality “. Delighter Whitfield screamed.

Professor Wole Soyinka’s daughter, Mrs Moremi Onijala who also graced the occasion said she believes in the life of Moremi for what she represents saying that her father Professor Soyinka had named her Moremi with the hope that she would grow to lead in path of freedom the way MOREMI AJASORO did.

“Apart from the emotional feeling that went through me because of the name I share with this greatest heroine of world’s liberty, seeing people revere what MOREMI symbolises has really brought me home as she is not just a heroine to the people of Yoruba land but also to the entire mankind.” Moremi Soyinka declared.

The 42feet Moremi Statue of Liberty in Ile-Ife is the tallest statue in Nigeria and 3rd tallest in Africa envisioned by Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, and 100% indigenously constructed by a team of almost 200 Nigerian youths led by the sculptor who is the head of the Ooni’s Palace Art Gallery, Victor Badejo and the palace Engineer, Simeon Adeyinka who served as the site Engineer While

While the African tallest statue is the 161feet African Renaissance Monument in Dakar, Senegal was built by a North Korean company Mansudae Overseas Projects Ltd. followed by the 66feet Great Sphinx of Gisa in Egypt as the African 2nd tallest statue.