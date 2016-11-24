Ooni unveils Nigeria’s tallest statue

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II has at Ile-Ife unveiled Moremi Statue of Liberty, the first of it’s kind in the country which he dedicated to the economic liberation of African youth.

He also used the occasion to admonish the governments across the continent of Africa on the need for adequate meaningful engagement of the youths in the nation building.

The historic unveiling event witnessed by over 5,000 youths from all over Nigeria took place at the new world class heritage site indigenously constructed by the youths located right inside the compound the heroine of liberty lived thousands of years ago.

Ooni Ogunwusi did not only extolled the virtues of Moremi Ajasoro but also described the youths as the greatest accessories for the development of any nation who must be given first priority by the various African governments.

He also lamented the redundancy of the youths caused by the over patronage of the foreign goods and services.

Extolling the virtues of the greatest African heroine of liberty, the African foremost monarch described her as the mother of liberty in the world saying that the Ife queen played a pivotal role in the liberation of mankind with the legacy of what a man can do, a woman can do better.

The Ooni’s Director of Media Comrade Moses Olafare told journalists that Moremi Ajasoro is truly worthy of the celebration and urged the women all over the world to emulate her. He also recognized the likes of Queen Aminat of Zaria, Fumilayo Randsome-Kuti, Margaret Ekpo and Mariam Makeba as the Moremi of the recent times.

A British born Jamaican, Delighter Whitfield speaking at the vent said the statue nearly brought tears to her eyes realizing that the statue of American liberty was a black woman before it was remoulded to represent a white woman. She described her experience at the event as unforgettable.