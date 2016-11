Reports from the Ondo state governorship election has turned violent at Ward 2, Akure where angry voters are seen chasing away a party supporter who allegedly tried to buy votes with money.

Breaking! People chasing away APC chairman, ward 2, Akure while trying to buy votes at Arakale #OndoDecides pic.twitter.com/BqLtqr9SIi — OndoTelevision (@OndoTv) 26 November 2016