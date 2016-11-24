Ondo poll: Jegede wins again as S-Court throws out appeal against him

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA -The Supreme Court, Thursday, struck out appeal that sought to void leave granted to Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, to query the high court judgment that nearly barred him from participating in the Ondo governorship election billed for Saturday under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The apex court, in a unanimous judgment by a five-man panel of Justices led by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, threw out 14 separate motions filed before it by chieftains of the PDP from six South West States.

Justice Onnoghen who delivered the ruling, held that the interlocutory appeals had turned “academic”, considering the fact that the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court had already delivered verdict on the substantive matter.

However, the apex court declined to award cost against the appellants who are loyal to the Ali Modu-Sheriff faction of the PDP.

Those behind the appeals that was struck out by the apex court were Chairman of the PDP in Ondo State, Prince Biyi Poroye and Ademola Genty (for themselves and the Ondo State Executive Committee of the PDP), Hon. Olasoji Adagunodo, Bola Ajao Lateef (Osun State PDP Excos), Hon. Taiwo Akeem, Hon. Alaba Adelabu (Oyo State).

As well as Hon. Bowale Solaja, Otunba Adewale Segun and Ogunbiyi Adeleke Olasukanmi.

It will be recalled that the Court of Appeal in Abuja, yesterday, declared Mr. Jegede as the rightful candidate of the PDP for the Ondo poll.

The appellate court equally vacated the June 29 and October 14 verdicts of Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which initially ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to recognise Mr. Jimoh Ibrahim as PDP flag-bearer for the governorship election.

Whereas Jegede emerged from primary election that was sanctioned by the Senator Ahmed Markarfi-led National Working Committee NWC, of the PDP, Ibrahim on the other hand, secured his ticket from the Ondo State Executive Committee of the party which is loyal to PDP faction under the leadership of Senator Ali Modu-Sheriff