Ondo poll: Jegede rushes campaign

Following Wednesday’s Appeal Court judgment, the Eyitayo Jegede’s faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is rushing gubernatorial election campaigns in Ondo to beat Friday night deadline.

The Appeal Court in Abuja declared Jegede the authentic PDP candidate for the poll slated for Nov. 26.

The court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to replace Jimoh Ibrahim’s name with that of Jedege.

Before the judgment, INEC approved Ibrahim as the PDP candidate for the election.

Jegede’s campaign jingles and promos rented radio and television airwaves immediately after the judgment.

A NAN correspondent who went round Okitipupa on Thursday observed that Jegede’s campaign train was in the town and its environs.

Jegede’s campaign team sang his praises and distributed fliers on his election bid.

His supporters were also jubilating, dancing and singing different campaign songs.

Meanwhile some supporters of the candidate are calling for postponement of the election to give the PDP candidate an adequate time for campaign.

The supporters, who described the judiciary as the last hope of the common man, said that INEC should give Jegede adequate time for campaign to make the judgment more beneficial.

Mr Ayodele Fasakin, the Jegede Faction Campaign Director in Okitipupa, told NAN that the team had a short time to campaign.

“INEC should postpone this election; we don’t have enough time for campaign because the election is two days away.

“I am optimistic that Jegede will win the election; it is glaring, “he said.

One of the supporters, Mr Ayinde Ikudaisi, said that he was satisfied with the judgment, and urged INEC to give Jegede more time to `sell’ himself to members of the electorate.

“The judgment is victory for us. The court has proven to be the last hope of a common man,” Ikudaisi said.

Another supporter, Mrs Yemi Akinwale, also said that she was delighted at the development, adding that adequate time for Jegede’s campaign would give him wider chance of winning.

NAN reports that INEC had said that it would not postpone the governorship election because of internal crisis in a party. (NAN)