Ondo poll: Group tasks INEC, security agencies, on crisis-prone areas

National Association of Peaceful Election in Nigeria ( NAPEN) and Transition Monitoring Group ( TMG) on Thursday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) and all security agencies to give priority to crisis-prone areas during Saturdays’ Governorship polls in Ondo.

Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Chairman of TMG, who spoke on behalf of the two organisations during a joint press conference in Akure, reminded the authorities about the status of Ondo as the “political hotbed of the South West geo-political zone”, given its past political antecedent.

The TGM chairman however said that the group’s assessment showed that most locations in the state remained calm, with the exception of few places that required close monitoring.

“The present political stage has many influential politicians who might be blindly caught up in a ruthless contestation for power and position.

“Already there is bold handwriting on the wall that Ondo 2016 election would raise a lot of dust given the calibre of candidates that emerged from the political parties.

“TMG and NAPEN call on political parties to embrace peace; they should prevail on their members to eschew violence and acts that may mar or derail the electoral process.

“INEC, security agencies, political parties, media and other stakeholders should work in harmony to prevent the various infractions that marred previous elections,” she urged.

She said that TMG would deploy 200 stationary and roving observers in different polling units across the 18 local government areas of the state.

NAN reports that 28 different political parties will participate in the election. ( NAN)