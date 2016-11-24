Ondo: PDP Sen. Omogunwa defects to APC

Chief Yele Omogunwa, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District of Ondo State, on Thursday confirmed his defection to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Omogunwa confirmed his defection in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akure.

The lawmaker, who was a former Commissioner for Works in Ondo State, said that he had formally joined APC at his home town, Ode-Irele in Irele Local Government Area of the state.

“It is very correct that I have decamped to APC and it was done in my country home, Ode-Irele.

“I am no more in PDP, but now a bonafide member of APC. My reasons for joining APC are personal,’’ he said.

NAN reports that with the defection of Omogunwa ,all the three Senators representing Ondo State at the upper chamber of National Assembly, are now members of APC.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Nov. 26 for the Ondo State Governorship Election. (NAN)