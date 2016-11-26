Ondo: PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede casts his vote

On 12:08 pmIn News, Ondo election 2016, Photos by TonyComments

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Eyitayo Jegede has cast his vote in the ongoing Governorship election in Ondo state.

Jegede cast his vote at Ward 7, unit 20, in Ondo West Local Government alongside his wife.

Ondo: PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede casts his vote
Ondo: PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede casts his vote
Ondo: PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede casts his vote
Ondo: PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede casts his vote
Ondo: PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede casts his vote
Ondo: PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede casts his vote
Ondo: PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede casts his vote
Ondo: PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede casts his vote


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.