Ondo: Mimiko will not succeed himself with Jegede Jimoh Ibrahim vows

Okitipupa (Ondo State) – Mr Jimoh Ibrahim, the candidate of Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff-led faction of the PDP in the Nov. 26 governorship election in Ondo State, has urged his supporters to be calm over the appeal court judgement and vowed that Mimiko will not succeed himself with Jegede.

The Appeal Court on Wednesday ruled in favour of Mr Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of the Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the party as the authentic candidate of the party in the election.

In a statement he issued to newsmen on Thursday in Okitipupa, Ibrahim urged his supporters not join issues with anyone that could threaten the security of the state and cause the postponement of the election.

He expressed confidence that he would get justice at the Supreme Court.

“We have nothing to lose as the Supreme Court will seat on the case on Friday; we shall get justice and if PDP wins Saturday’s election, we shall have our four years mandate to rule Ondo State.

“Let me advise you not to abuse anyone or fight over this one day ruling, which was paid for from the state treasury.

“Mimiko will not succeed himself with Jegede, this is too sure, lets continue with our work and remain in our great party PDP,” the statement said.

Ibrahim thanked his supporters and the people of the state for their continued support.